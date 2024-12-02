39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4

A U.S. Air Force Airman wears the Exercise TUWAIQ-4 patch within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. The Combined Defense of the Arabian Peninsula requires the regular and routine training between forces, and the Royal Saudi Air Force is leading the coalition’s efforts by hosting TUWAIQ-4 to achieve greater operational effects and capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo)
