39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4

U.S. Air Force Capt. Pate Davis, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, walks around a C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. The exercise advances regional air mobility, airlift, and airdrop between 10 regional and coalition partners as a critical tactical-level knowledge exchange to further integration and theater security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo)