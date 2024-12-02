U.S. Air Force Capt. Pate Davis, 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, walks around a C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. The exercise advances regional air mobility, airlift, and airdrop between 10 regional and coalition partners as a critical tactical-level knowledge exchange to further integration and theater security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 09:18
|Photo ID:
|8787661
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-BK002-1041
|Resolution:
|6143x4095
|Size:
|918.83 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.