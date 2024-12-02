39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules taxis on a flightline during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. The U.S. was one of 10 different coalition and partner nations who participated in the tactical airlift and air mobility focused exercise, furthering their integration and theater security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo)