A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules prepares to takeoff during exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. Exercises like TUWAIQ-4 provide the necessary touchpoints between nations to enhance air power and promote interoperability between global partners capable of operating as a cohesive fighting force. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 09:18
|Photo ID:
|8787663
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-BK002-1153
|Resolution:
|6725x4483
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.