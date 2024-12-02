39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Wooton, 39th Mission Generation Force Element C-130J Super Hercules flying crew chief, marshals a C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. The Saudi-led exercise focused on tactical airlift, airdrop, and air mobility to enhance collaboration and support between nations across the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)