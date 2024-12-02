Two B-52s take off for Exercise APEX PATRIOT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England prior to taking off for Exercise Apex Patriot Dec. 5, 2024. The U.S. strategic bomber force reinforces the defense of our Allies, ensuring readiness and maintaining stability in vital areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)