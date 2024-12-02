Two B-52s take off for Exercise APEX PATRIOT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England prior to taking off for Exercise Apex Patriot Dec. 5, 2024. A strong and credible bomber force bolsters the security of our Allies, promoting stability and deterring threats in key regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)