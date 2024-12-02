Two B-52s take off for Exercise APEX PATRIOT

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England prior to taking off for Exercise Apex Patriot Dec. 5, 2024. A strong and credible bomber force bolsters the security of our Allies, promoting stability and deterring threats in key regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 05:03
|Photo ID:
|8784599
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-VS152-1004
|Resolution:
|3266x2175
|Size:
|320.54 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
