Two B-52s take off for Exercise APEX PATRIOT

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England prior to taking off for Exercise Apex Patriot Dec. 5, 2024. Through these BTF missions, the U.S. maintains peak readiness, ready to respond to any international challenge at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)