    Two B-52s take off for Exercise APEX PATRIOT [Image 2 of 5]

    Two B-52s take off for Exercise APEX PATRIOT

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England prior to taking off for Exercise Apex Patriot Dec. 5, 2024. Strategic bomber missions sharpen U.S. readiness and skills, ensuring preparedness to tackle global crises and challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 05:03
    Photo ID: 8784600
    VIRIN: 241205-F-VS152-1008
    Resolution: 3507x2336
    Size: 430.72 KB
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
    This work, Two B-52s take off for Exercise APEX PATRIOT [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

