Two B-52s take off for Exercise APEX PATRIOT

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England prior to taking off for Exercise Apex Patriot Dec. 5, 2024. Strategic bomber missions sharpen U.S. readiness and skills, ensuring preparedness to tackle global crises and challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)