Two B-52s take off for Exercise APEX PATRIOT

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England prior to taking off for Exercise Apex Patriot Dec. 5, 2024. Strategic bomber operations maintain the high level of training needed for swift and decisive action in any crisis worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)