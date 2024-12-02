Wild Weasel Walk-through AFREP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Zanipatin-Suchite, 35th Maintenance Group Air Force repair enhancement program technician, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. The Air Force Repair Enhancement Program optimizes the maintenance and repair processes, enhancing the operational readiness of the U.S. Air Force by empowering personnel with the tools, training, and resources to improve aircraft and equipment sustainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)