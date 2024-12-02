Wild Weasel Walk-through AFREP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Zanipatin-Suchite, 35th Maintenance Group Air Force repair enhancement program technician, explains the repairing process to U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. The Air Force Repair Enhancement Program accelerates mission success by improving repair processes, reducing costs, and increasing the reliability of U.S. Air Force assets, ensuring optimal readiness and operational efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)