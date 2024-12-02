Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel Walk-through AFREP [Image 1 of 5]

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Zanipatin-Suchite, 35th Maintenance Group Air Force repair enhancement program technician, explains the repairing process to U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. The Air Force Repair Enhancement Program accelerates mission success by improving repair processes, reducing costs, and increasing the reliability of U.S. Air Force assets, ensuring optimal readiness and operational efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

