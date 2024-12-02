U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Zanipatin-Suchite, 35th Maintenance Group Air Force repair enhancement program technician, explains the repairing process to U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. The Air Force Repair Enhancement Program accelerates mission success by improving repair processes, reducing costs, and increasing the reliability of U.S. Air Force assets, ensuring optimal readiness and operational efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 02:17
|Photo ID:
|8784531
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-TF852-1024
|Resolution:
|5547x3691
|Size:
|15.23 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through AFREP [Image 5 of 5], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.