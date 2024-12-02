Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel Walk-through AFREP [Image 2 of 5]

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, checks the maintenance kits during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. The Air Force Repair Enhancement Program enhances aircraft and equipment reliability by identifying and implementing cost-effective repair solutions, boosting operational readiness and supporting the mission success of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

