Wild Weasel Walk-through AFREP

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, checks the maintenance kits during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. The Air Force Repair Enhancement Program enhances aircraft and equipment reliability by identifying and implementing cost-effective repair solutions, boosting operational readiness and supporting the mission success of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)