Wild Weasel Walk-through AFREP

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Hopkins, 35th Maintenance Group Air Force repair enhancement program technician, explains the repairing process to U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. Air Force Repair Enhancement Program optimizes the maintenance and repair processes, enhancing the operational readiness of the U.S. Air Force by empowering personnel with the tools, training, and resources to improve aircraft and equipment sustainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)