U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, checks the maintenance kits during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. Air Force Repair Enhancement Program optimizes the maintenance and repair processes, enhancing the operational readiness of the U.S. Air Force by empowering personnel with the tools, training, and resources to improve aircraft and equipment sustainment. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 02:17
|Photo ID:
|8784533
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-TF852-1052
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|20.7 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through AFREP [Image 5 of 5], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.