    Wild Weasel Walk-through AFREP

    Wild Weasel Walk-through AFREP

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, checks the maintenance kits during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. Air Force Repair Enhancement Program optimizes the maintenance and repair processes, enhancing the operational readiness of the U.S. Air Force by empowering personnel with the tools, training, and resources to improve aircraft and equipment sustainment. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

