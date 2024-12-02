Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines in Hollywood [Image 15 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marines in Hollywood

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Band San Diego perform during the 92nd Hollywood Parade in Hollywood, California, Dec. 1, 2024. Marine Band San Diego participated in the parade to improve community relations, increase morale, and demonstrate holiday spirit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 16:29
    Photo ID: 8783975
    VIRIN: 241201-M-JK941-2028
    Resolution: 4868x3245
    Size: 10.05 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines in Hollywood [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood
    Marines in Hollywood

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LA
    Color Guard
    Marines
    MCRD San Diego
    Mascot
    Marine Band San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download