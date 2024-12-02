U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Band San Diego perform during the 92nd Hollywood Parade in Hollywood, California, Dec. 1, 2024. Marine Band San Diego participated in the parade to improve community relations, increase morale, and demonstrate holiday spirit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 16:29
|Photo ID:
|8783976
|VIRIN:
|241201-M-JK941-1989
|Resolution:
|5301x3534
|Size:
|11.31 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines in Hollywood [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.