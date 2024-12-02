Marines in Hollywood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Enhanced Marketing Vehicle Operator Cpl. Ed VelazquezPerez, with 12th Marine Corps District, participates in the 92nd Hollywood Parade in Hollywood, California, Dec. 1, 2024. Marines participated in the parade to improve community relations, increase morale, and demonstrate holiday spirit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)