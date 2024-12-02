Marines in Hollywood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Daniels trumpet player with Marine Band San Diego, Headquarters and Service Battalion, MCRD San Diego, performs during the 92nd Hollywood Parade in Hollywood, California, Dec. 1, 2024. Marine Band San Diego participated in the parade to improve community relations, increase morale, and demonstrate holiday spirit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)