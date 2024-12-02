Marines in Hollywood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Commander of Marine Corps Forces Reserve and Marine Corps Forces South, Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson and the president and CEO of Marines Toys for Tots Foundation, U.S. Marine Corps retired Lt. Gen. James Lester, speak in an interview with Montel Williams, one of the hosts for the 92nd Hollywood Parade in Hollywood, California, Dec. 1, 2024. Marines participated in the parade to improve community relations, increase morale, and demonstrate holiday spirit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)