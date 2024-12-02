Marines in Hollywood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Division Color Guard and Marine Band San Diego participate in the 92nd Hollywood Parade in Hollywood, California, Dec. 1, 2024. Marines participated in the parade to improve community relations, increase morale, and demonstrate holiday spirit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)