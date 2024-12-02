President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali and U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), pose for a photo at the SOUTHCOM headquarters Dec. 5, 2024, in Doral, Florida. The president visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss the U.S.-Guyanese bilateral defense partnership and regional security. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 15:36
|Photo ID:
|8783777
|VIRIN:
|241205-N-CD453-1085
|Resolution:
|4353x3109
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|DORAL, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President of Guyana Visits SOUTHCOM [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
President of Guyana Visits SOUTHCOM
No keywords found.