President of Guyana Visits SOUTHCOM

President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali and U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), pose for a photo at the SOUTHCOM headquarters Dec. 5, 2024, in Doral, Florida. The president visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss the U.S.-Guyanese bilateral defense partnership and regional security. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)