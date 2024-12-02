Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President of Guyana Visits SOUTHCOM [Image 3 of 8]

    President of Guyana Visits SOUTHCOM

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    U.S. Southern Command

    President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali shakes hands with Army Maj. Gen. Dustin A. Shultz, U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Director of Intelligence, upon the president’s arrival to SOUTHCOM headquarters, Dec. 5, 2024, in Doral, Florida. The president visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss the U.S.-Guyanese bilateral defense partnership and regional security. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 15:36
    Photo ID: 8783774
    VIRIN: 241205-N-CD453-1071
    Resolution: 5107x3648
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US
