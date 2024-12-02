President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali shakes hands with Marine Maj. Gen. Julie L. Nethercot, U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Chief of Staff, upon the president’s arrival to SOUTHCOM headquarters, Dec. 5, 2024, in Doral, Florida. The president visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss the U.S.-Guyanese bilateral defense partnership and regional security. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)
President of Guyana Visits SOUTHCOM
