President of Guyana Visits SOUTHCOM

President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali and U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), walk to the entrance of the SOUTHCOM headquarters as honors are rendered, Dec. 5, 2024, in Doral, Florida. The president visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss the U.S.-Guyanese bilateral defense partnership and regional security. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)