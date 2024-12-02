President of Guyana Visits SOUTHCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaks with U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Nicole D. Theriot at U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), headquarters Dec. 5, 2024, in Doral, Florida. The president visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss the U.S.-Guyanese bilateral defense partnership and regional security. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)