President of Guyana Visits SOUTHCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali shakes hands with Air Force Maj. Gen. Julian C. Cheater, U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Director of Strategy, Policy, and Plans, upon the president’s arrival to SOUTHCOM headquarters, Dec. 5, 2024, in Doral, Florida. The president visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss the U.S.-Guyanese bilateral defense partnership and regional security. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)