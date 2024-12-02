CLR-3 Hosts Senior Leadership Symposium with JGSDF, MOFA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MORIHIRO Yoshimitsu, the planning department director with the Okinawa Defense Bureau, discusses the purpose of the ODB with senior leaders of Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, during a senior leadership symposium at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. The event provided senior leadership within CLR-3 an opportunity for open discussions while fostering collaboration and mutual understanding with our Japanese counterparts. Guest speakers included representatives from the ODB, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the commanding general of 3rd MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)