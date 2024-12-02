CLR-3 Hosts Senior Leadership Symposium with JGSDF, MOFA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason Berg, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, left, has a discussion with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Col. NAGAHAMA Toru, commanding officer of 15th Logistics Support Battalion, 15th Brigade, Western Army, during a senior leadership symposium at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. The event provided senior leadership within CLR-3 an opportunity for open discussions while fostering collaboration and mutual understanding with our Japanese counterparts. Guest speakers included representatives from the Okinawa Defense Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the commanding general of 3rd MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)