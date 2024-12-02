KUROISHI Ryo, the general affairs section officer of the Okinawa Liaison Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discusses the purpose of MOFA with senior leaders of Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, during a senior leadership symposium at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. The event provided senior leadership within CLR-3 an opportunity for open discussions while fostering collaboration and mutual understanding with our Japanese counterparts. Guest speakers included representatives from the Okinawa Defense Bureau, MOFA, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the commanding general of 3rd MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 02:41
|Photo ID:
|8782450
|VIRIN:
|241204-M-BN442-1015
|Resolution:
|5834x3889
|Size:
|17.39 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLR-3 Hosts Senior Leadership Symposium with JGSDF, MOFA [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.