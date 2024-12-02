CLR-3 Hosts Senior Leadership Symposium with JGSDF, MOFA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KUROISHI Ryo, the general affairs section officer of the Okinawa Liaison Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discusses the purpose of MOFA with senior leaders of Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, during a senior leadership symposium at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. The event provided senior leadership within CLR-3 an opportunity for open discussions while fostering collaboration and mutual understanding with our Japanese counterparts. Guest speakers included representatives from the Okinawa Defense Bureau, MOFA, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the commanding general of 3rd MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)