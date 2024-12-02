Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLR-3 Hosts Senior Leadership Symposium with JGSDF, MOFA [Image 4 of 13]

    CLR-3 Hosts Senior Leadership Symposium with JGSDF, MOFA

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason Berg, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, left, has a discussion with KUROISHI Ryo, the general affairs section officer of the Okinawa Liaison Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), during a senior leadership symposium at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. The event provided senior leadership within CLR-3 an opportunity for open discussions while fostering collaboration and mutual understanding with our Japanese counterparts. Guest speakers included representatives from the Okinawa Defense Bureau, MOFA, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the commanding general of 3rd MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    This work, CLR-3 Hosts Senior Leadership Symposium with JGSDF, MOFA [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    japan
    okinawa
    leadership
    bilateral
    odb
    mofa

