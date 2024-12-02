Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLR-3 Hosts Senior Leadership Symposium with JGSDF, MOFA [Image 12 of 13]

    CLR-3 Hosts Senior Leadership Symposium with JGSDF, MOFA

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Harold Weeks, a logistics officer with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, discusses bilateral logistics planning with senior leaders of CLR-3 during a leadership symposium at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. The event provided senior leadership within CLR-3 an opportunity for open discussions while fostering collaboration and mutual understanding with our Japanese counterparts. Guest speakers included representatives from the Okinawa Defense Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the commanding general of 3rd MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    This work, CLR-3 Hosts Senior Leadership Symposium with JGSDF, MOFA [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    japan
    okinawa
    leadership
    bilateral
    odb
    mofa

