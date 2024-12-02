CLR-3 Hosts Senior Leadership Symposium with JGSDF, MOFA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Hannah Cox, an operations officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, left, has a discussion with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Lt. TORIYAMA Takuya, a training officer with 15th Logistics Support Battalion, 15th Brigade, Western Army, during a senior leadership symposium at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. The event provided senior leadership within CLR-3 an opportunity for open discussions while fostering collaboration and mutual understanding with our Japanese counterparts. Guest speakers included representatives from the Okinawa Defense Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, JGSDF, and the commanding general of 3rd MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)