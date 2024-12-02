ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Phil McGillivary, the Science Advisor for International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research (ICE-PPR), shared insights into scientific advancements in polar research during the ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group (SAWG) quarterly meeting, Nov. 18, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. ICE-PPR was formed to support Arctic research that can inform defense strategies and foster interoperability among Allied and partner nations. The program is organized into four working group platforms: environmental, human, performance, and situational awareness. (U.S. DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)