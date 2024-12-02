Dr. Phil McGillivary, the Science Advisor for International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research (ICE-PPR), shared insights into scientific advancements in polar research during the ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group (SAWG) quarterly meeting, Nov. 18, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. ICE-PPR was formed to support Arctic research that can inform defense strategies and foster interoperability among Allied and partner nations. The program is organized into four working group platforms: environmental, human, performance, and situational awareness. (U.S. DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 18:08
|Photo ID:
|8782142
|VIRIN:
|241118-D-DA409-1007
|Resolution:
|7008x4402
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration [Image 7 of 7], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration
No keywords found.