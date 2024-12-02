Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Participants listen to keynote speaks during the International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research (ICE-PPR) Situational Awareness Working Group (SAWG) quarterly meeting, Nov. 18, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. ICE-PPR is a collaborative agreement among seven partner nations' defense departments and government agencies, working to advance polar science and technology. Nations participating in this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) include the United States, Canada, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden. (U.S. DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 18:08
    Photo ID: 8782139
    VIRIN: 241118-D-DA409-1004
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration [Image 7 of 7], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    security cooperation
    ICE-PPR
    Ted Stevens Center
    International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research

