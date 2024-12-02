ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants listen to keynote speaks during the International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research (ICE-PPR) Situational Awareness Working Group (SAWG) quarterly meeting, Nov. 18, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. ICE-PPR is a collaborative agreement among seven partner nations' defense departments and government agencies, working to advance polar science and technology. Nations participating in this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) include the United States, Canada, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden. (U.S. DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)