ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration

Focusing on advancing Arctic research and defense, the International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research (ICE-PPR) Situational Awareness Working Group (SAWG) held its quarterly meeting on Nov. 18 in Anchorage, Alaska. This gathering, which coincided with the Anchorage Security and Defense Conference, brought together Allies and partners across the High North to discuss key advancements in Arctic research, situational awareness, and technology.



ICE-PPR is a collaborative agreement among seven partner nations' defense departments and government agencies, working to advance polar science and technology. Nations participating in this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) include the United States, Canada, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden.



The U.S. involvement in ICE-PPR is coordinated by the Office of Naval Research. This international effort focuses on driving research and technology development to ensure safe, stable, and secure Arctic environments, while enhancing interoperability and partnerships.



Matthew Schell, Deputy Associate Director of the Research and Analysis Division at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, emphasized the importance of ICE-PPR’s role in fostering cooperation among Arctic nations. "ICE-PPR is an important opportunity for Arctic nations to collaborate without the need for further coordination through Ministries of State or other international agreements,” he said in an interview. “It allows countries to come together to share data, researchers, and projects that improve defense posture in the region."



ICE-PPR was formed to support Arctic research that can inform defense strategies and foster interoperability among Allied and partner nations. The program is organized into four working group platforms: environmental, human, performance, and situational awareness. The SAWG, which convened for this meeting, is focused specifically on the critical issue of situational awareness in the Arctic.



During the meeting, Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the TSC, and Chair of the ICE-PPR SAWG, opened the session with a warm welcome. He underscored the significance of the discussions, highlighting the need for continued innovation in the face of evolving Arctic challenges. John Woods, representing the Office of Naval Research, provided an overview of ICE-PPR’s strategic goals, emphasizing ongoing projects and future priorities.



The meeting’s agenda featured presentations from various experts in the field. Dr. Phil McGillivary, the Science Advisor for ICE-PPR, shared insights into scientific advancements in polar research, while Andy Glen from Sandia National Laboratories discussed high-altitude balloons, measurements, and modeling. Leslie Canavera of PolArctic showcased advancements in sea-ice modeling, particularly with the use of artificial intelligence technologies.



One of the key goals of ICE-PPR is to facilitate connections and collaboration among diverse stakeholders, ranging from academic institutions to military research labs and private industry. Schell explained that these collaborations are vital for advancing research and enhancing security cooperation in the Arctic region. "Through ICE-PPR, we’ve been able to foster relationships that lead to real-world projects, such as the collaboration between the European Space Agency and Sandia National Laboratories on space weather sensors," Schell said.



The SAWG meetings, which occurs quarterly, provide a platform for sharing knowledge and identifying opportunities for joint projects. While most of the meetings are held virtually, the in-person sessions, like the one in Anchorage, offer invaluable opportunities for researchers and military professionals to exchange ideas face-to-face.



The collaborative nature of ICE-PPR allows nations to contribute to research efforts without the need for complex international agreements, which makes it a highly effective platform for fostering innovation and security in the Arctic. "We’re focused on building connections with Allies and partners in the Arctic to ensure that we’re working together to address emerging challenges," said Schell.



For anyone interested in participating in ICE-PPR, Schell emphasized that the program is open to a broad range of stakeholders. “Academic institutions, scholars, military research labs, federally funded research organizations, and industry partners are all welcome to participate,” he said. "The goal is to facilitate cooperation and ensure that everyone has a seat at the table."



For more information about ICE-PPR, interested individuals can visit the Ted Stevens Center’s website or the Office of Naval Research’s dedicated ICE-PPR page.



As the Arctic continues to grow in strategic importance, the work of ICE-PPR remains crucial in shaping a secure, stable, and collaborative future for the region. By bringing together experts and leaders from diverse sectors, the program helps ensure that the challenges of the Arctic are met with innovation, cooperation, and shared knowledge.