ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration

John Woods, representing the Office of Naval Research, provides an overview during the International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research (ICE-PPR) Situational Awareness Working Group (SAWG) quarterly meeting, Nov. 18, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. Woods explained ICE-PPR’s strategic goals, emphasizing ongoing projects and future priorities. (U.S. DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)