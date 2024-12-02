John Woods, representing the Office of Naval Research, provides an overview during the International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research (ICE-PPR) Situational Awareness Working Group (SAWG) quarterly meeting, Nov. 18, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. Woods explained ICE-PPR’s strategic goals, emphasizing ongoing projects and future priorities. (U.S. DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)
ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration
