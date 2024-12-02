ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. John Nugent speaks to participants during the International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research (ICE-PPR) Situational Awareness Working Group (SAWG) quarterly meeting, Nov. 18, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. This gathering, which coincided with the Anchorage Security and Defense Conference, brought together Allies and partners across the High North to discuss key advancements in Arctic research, situational awareness, and technology. (U.S. DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)