Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies speaks to participants during the International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research (ICE-PPR) Situational Awareness Working Group (SAWG) quarterly meeting, Nov. 18, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. As chair of the ICE-PPR SAWG, Kee, opened the session and underscored the significance of the discussions, highlighting the need for continued innovation in the face of evolving Arctic challenges. (U.S. DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 18:08
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration
