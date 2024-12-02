Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Randy “Church” Kee, Director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies speaks to participants during the International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research (ICE-PPR) Situational Awareness Working Group (SAWG) quarterly meeting, Nov. 18, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. As chair of the ICE-PPR SAWG, Kee, opened the session and underscored the significance of the discussions, highlighting the need for continued innovation in the face of evolving Arctic challenges. (U.S. DOD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 18:08
    Photo ID: 8782138
    VIRIN: 241118-D-DA409-1003
    Resolution: 6244x4071
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration [Image 7 of 7], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration
    ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration
    ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration
    ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration
    ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration
    ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration
    ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ICE-PPR Situational Awareness Working Group strengthens Arctic collaboration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    security cooperation
    ICE-PPR
    Ted Stevens Center
    International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download