Strengthening Community Relationships: Military Appreciation Picnic 2024

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nal’e Jones, 20th Force Support Squadron military marketing assistant and Derrick Rhems, 20th FSS marketing and promotions director, pose during the annual Military Appreciation Picnic at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 1, 2024. The Military Appreciation Picnic is hosted by the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, with the intent to engage the military and business communities of the Greater Sumter area to develop strategic relationships and mutual support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)