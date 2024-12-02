Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Community Relationships: Military Appreciation Picnic 2024 [Image 8 of 10]

    Strengthening Community Relationships: Military Appreciation Picnic 2024

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    20th Fighter Wing

    Local community business members pose for a photo during the annual Military Appreciation Picnic at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 1, 2024. The Military Appreciation Picnic is hosted by the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, with the intent to engage the military and business communities of the Greater Sumter area to develop strategic relationships and mutual support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 15:26
    Photo ID: 8781933
    VIRIN: 241101-F-CW240-1182
    Resolution: 4038x2690
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
