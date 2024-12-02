Local community business members pose for a photo during the annual Military Appreciation Picnic at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 1, 2024. The Military Appreciation Picnic is hosted by the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, with the intent to engage the military and business communities of the Greater Sumter area to develop strategic relationships and mutual support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 15:26
|Photo ID:
|8781933
|VIRIN:
|241101-F-CW240-1182
|Resolution:
|4038x2690
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Community Relationships: Military Appreciation Picnic 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening Community Relationships: Military Appreciation Picnic 2024
No keywords found.