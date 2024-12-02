Strengthening Community Relationships: Military Appreciation Picnic 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Scott Martin, 20th Security Forces Combat Arms Training and Maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, along with Staff Sgt. Jacob Williams, Senior Airman Sean McLintock and Staff Sgt. Winston Tomlinson, all 20th SFS CATM instructors, pose for a photo during the annual Military Appreciation Picnic at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 1, 2024. The Military Appreciation Picnic is hosted by the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, with the intent to engage the military and business communities of the Greater Sumter area to develop strategic relationships and mutual support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)