U.S. Airmen assigned to Shaw Air Force Base pose for a photo during the annual Military Appreciation Picnic at Shaw AFB S.C., Nov. 1, 2024. The Military Appreciation Picnic is hosted by the GSCC Military Affairs Committee, which works with the Shaw-Sumter Community Council as advocates for military needs in order to remove obstacles and ensure the success and longevity of Shaw AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|11.01.2024
|12.04.2024 15:26
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
Strengthening Community Relationships: Military Appreciation Picnic 2024
