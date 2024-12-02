Strengthening Community Relationships: Military Appreciation Picnic 2024

Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger | From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nal’e Jones, 20th Force Support Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger | From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nal’e Jones, 20th Force Support Squadron military marketing assistant and Derrick Rhems, 20th FSS marketing and promotions director, pose during the annual Military Appreciation Picnic at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 1, 2024. The Military Appreciation Picnic is hosted by the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, with the intent to engage the military and business communities of the Greater Sumter area to develop strategic relationships and mutual support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – Service members at Shaw Air Force Base were treated to a free meal on Nov. 1 for the annual Military Appreciation Picnic.



​The Military Appreciation Picnic is hosted by the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee with the intent to introduce military members to business communities of the Greater Sumter area to develop strategic relationships and mutual support.



Breanna Hughes, GSCC interim president and CEO, helped facilitate the event between local businesses and Shaw AFB, which this year, connected more than 600 U.S. Airmen and Soldiers with approximately 40 local businesses they may not otherwise interact with outside the base.



“Uncommon patriotism, which is the city’s motto, really plays a huge part in what we’re doing today,” said Hughes. “Shaw is a huge part of Sumter and our community. We want to give back in whichever way we can and this is a good way to bring in our members and connect them with the women and men at Shaw.”



Service members assigned to Shaw AFB attended the event to enjoy a complimentary meal and engage with local businesses.



“The event allows Airmen to get to know what’s going on in the community and what’s available to them,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing commander. “It makes me smile every time I come down here to see [the city]... giving back to our Airmen, and for our Airmen to know they are valued and treasured by the community here. It’s really a heartwarming event.”