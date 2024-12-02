Command Sgt. Maj. Ivan Martinez, senior enlisted advisor of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion walks around the motor pool during vehicle maintenance Dec. 3, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Soldiers ensured vehicles and equipment were functional and ready for use, prioritizing readiness through the inclement weather challenges.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
This work, HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.