    HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow [Image 4 of 5]

    HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Makenna Tilton, a public affairs mass communication specialist with the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters battalion, 10th Mountain Division, poses for a photo during motor pool maintenance Dec 3, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Soldiers ensured vehicles and equipment were functional and ready for use, prioritizing readiness through the inclement weather challenges.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 15:56
    Photo ID: 8780229
    VIRIN: 241203-A-HA106-3553
    Resolution: 5055x3370
    Size: 947.76 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    forscom
    snow removal
    HHBN
    Lake Effect Snow

