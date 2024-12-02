HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Makenna Tilton, a public affairs mass communication specialist with the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters battalion, 10th Mountain Division, poses for a photo during motor pool maintenance Dec 3, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Soldiers ensured vehicles and equipment were functional and ready for use, prioritizing readiness through the inclement weather challenges.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)