HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow

Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters battalion, 10th Mountain Division, work to clear snow during motor pool maintenance Dec. 3, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The installation received 57 inches of snow over Thanksgiving weekend. Despite the extreme weather, Soldiers worked to ensure vehicles and equipment were maintained and functional. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)