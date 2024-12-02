Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow [Image 1 of 5]

    HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Eric-James Estrada, commander of the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters battalion, 10th Mountain Division, shovels snow during motor pool maintenance Dec. 3, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The installation received 57 inches of snow over Thanksgiving weekend. Soldiers ensured vehicles and equipment were functional and ready for use, prioritizing readiness through the inclement weather challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    This work, HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HHBN, 10th Mountain Division, Snow removal , Lake effect

