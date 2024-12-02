HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Eric-James Estrada, commander of the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters battalion, 10th Mountain Division, shovels snow during motor pool maintenance Dec. 3, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The installation received 57 inches of snow over Thanksgiving weekend. Soldiers ensured vehicles and equipment were functional and ready for use, prioritizing readiness through the inclement weather challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)