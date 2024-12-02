Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Brittany Washington, a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters battalion, 10th Mountain Division, shovels snow off a Humvee during motor pool maintenance Dec. 3, 2024, Fort Drum, New York. The installation received 57 inches of snow over Thanksgiving weekend. Despite the extreme weather, Soldiers worked to ensure vehicles and equipment were maintained and functional. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 15:54
    Photo ID: 8780227
    VIRIN: 241203-A-HA106-3075
    Resolution: 4171x2781
    Size: 754.83 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow
    HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow
    HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow
    HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow
    HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    forscom
    HHBN
    Lake Effect Snow
    Snow removal efforts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download