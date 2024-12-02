HHBN Responds to Lake Effect Snow

Staff Sgt. Brittany Washington, a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters battalion, 10th Mountain Division, shovels snow off a Humvee during motor pool maintenance Dec. 3, 2024, Fort Drum, New York. The installation received 57 inches of snow over Thanksgiving weekend. Despite the extreme weather, Soldiers worked to ensure vehicles and equipment were maintained and functional. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 15:54
|Photo ID:
|8780227
|VIRIN:
|241203-A-HA106-3075
|Resolution:
|4171x2781
|Size:
|754.83 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
