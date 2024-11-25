31st MXS immerses with K9s

Military working dog RRyker looks at the camera for a photo, after a K9 demo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 2, 2024. Military working dogs help protect Airmen by detecting drugs, deterring hostile actions, locating bombs and assisting local law enforcement in keeping the public safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|12.02.2024
|12.03.2024 02:27
|8779365
|241202-F-ZJ681-1843
|8256x5504
|15.27 MB
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|5
|0
